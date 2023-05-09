A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges against Aftab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, PTI reported. Poonawala, however, has denied the charges and demanded a trial.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he has confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at different places in Delhi over several days, according to the police.

A 6,636-page chargesheet was filed against Poonawala on January 24.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana observed that a prima facie case of murder and disappearing evidence was made out against Poonawalla, reported PTI.

“Arguments on the charge has been heard at length,” Justice Khurana said in his order, according to Bar and Bench. “Sufficient material produced by the prosecution…”

The case has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

Meanwhile, Walkar’s father said that the trial in the case should start at the earliest. He also demanded the death penalty for Poonawalla.

“We feel that he should be hanged to death,” Vikas Walkar told PTI. “I will be requesting the court to start the trial as soon as possible and June 1 might be a little late. We welcome the court’s decision”