A look at the top developments from the Karnataka Assembly elections:

After a fortnight of high-decibel poll campaigns, voting for the Assembly polls began in 224 constituencies at 7 am on Wednesday. The state recorded a voter turnout of 8.26% till 9 am. The Udupi district recorded the highest turnout of 13.28% while Chamarajnagar registered the lowest figure of 5.75%. The polling will end at 6 pm. The fate of 2,615 candidates will be decided today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to cast their votes in order to secure their future. The votes will be counted on Saturday. The majority mark in the Karnataka Assembly is 113. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge alleged that the presiding officer at a poll booth in his constituency was influencing people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party, due to which polling has been stopped. The BJP is fighting to retain the only southern state in which it is in power. The Congress is hoping that Karnataka sticks to its tradition since 1985 of voting out the incumbent party in the Assembly polls. The Janata Dal (Secular), headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, could play a critical role in government formation if neither of the national parties reach the halfway mark on their own. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as a single-largest outfit with 104 seats, but fell short of the halfway mark of 111 seats. The BJP’s BS Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister, but resigned before a trust vote on May 23. A coalition government led by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and supported by the Congress then ruled the state for 14 months. In July 2019, the government collapsed after several MLAs from the two coalition parties switched over to the BJP. Yediyurappa then took oath again as the chief minister but resigned on July 26, 2021. The BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai has been the chief minister since July 28, 2021. During the campaign for the 2023 elections, the Congress attacked the Bommai-led government in connection with allegations of corruption, particularly claims by contractors in the state that they have to pay bribes in order to get work cleared. It has promised 200 units of free power to household and Rs 2,000 each to women who head families, among other promises. The BJP has attacked the Congress for its promise of stern action against Hindutva group Bajrang Dal, and claimed that it constitutes an attack on the Hindu deity Hanuman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several rallies towards the end of the campaign, which the saffron party hopes would be enough for it to pull through. The Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India objecting to Modi’s video appeal to voters in Karnataka seeking their blessings, saying that it was posted after the campaign period ended and thus constituted a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked the poll panel whether it will remain a “mute and helpless spectator” or fulfil its constitutional duty.