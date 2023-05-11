At least 30,000 stranded citizens in Manipur have been moved to safer locations following the violent clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, the state government said on Wednesday, reported the Imphal Free Press.

Information and Public Relation Minister Sapam Ranjan said that of the 30,000 residents, 26,000 have been moved to safer places outside their districts, while the rest are in relief camps closer to their homes, according to the Hindustan Times.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The clashes in the state left have 65 persons dead and caused widespread damage to property. A curfew was imposed in 11 out of 16 districts in Manipur.

The members of the Meitei community, who account for 60% of the state’s population, are largely concentrated in the Imphal Valley. The community claims that it faces difficulties due to large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshi nationals. The Meiteis are not allowed to settle in the state’s hilly areas as per laws.

On Wednesday, the Manipur government said that the curfew imposed in the 11 districts has been relaxed for six hours – from 5 am onwards.

It also said that a total of 288 arms and 6,700 pieces of ammunition looted by the mobs have been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that unknown militants opened fire at its Spear Corps division in the state’s Imphal East district. One personnel was injured.

Column on area domination fired upon by unknown Armed Persons at 11 am today in Dolaithabi. After firing few rounds, miscreants ran away. 1 Assam Rifles personnel sustained Gun Shot Wound; safely evacuated to Military Hospital Helicopter- currently under treatment.Details follow — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 10, 2023

Congress demands President’s rul

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday alleged that the violence in the northeastern state was planned and demanded that Manipur be placed under President’s Rule.

“The BJP government has utterly failed to control the situation [in Manipur],” Congress state in charge Bhakta Charan Das said. “It has been unable to stop violence, unable to stop weapons from being looted or recover them, unable to rescue innocent people and unable to provide facilities to those in relief camps.”

Das also alleged that no one from the Union government is monitoring the issue, adding that neither Home Minister Amit Shah nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited the state to take stock of the situation.

LIVE: Congress party briefing by Shri @BHAKTACHARANDAS at AICC HQ. https://t.co/d6EDf0WmHD — Congress (@INCIndia) May 11, 2023

