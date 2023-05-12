The Delhi government on Thursday removed the secretary of its services department, Ashish More, hours after the Supreme Court ruled that it had the power to appoint and transfer officials, the Hindustan Times reported.

The court passed the unanimous verdict on the dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the scope of the Union government’s executive powers in the national capital and its control over administrative services.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ruled that the Delhi government holds legislative power over bureaucrats, excluding the departments of public order, police and land. It dismissed the Centre’s claim of superiority over the Delhi government on the ground that the national capital is the seat of the Union government and that national interests trump over “local quibbles”.

After the judgement, the Delhi government appointed former Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer AK Singh to replace More, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference that officers at many posts only obstruct public work. “Such posts will be identified,” he said. “Either they will be left vacant or they will be abolished. Additional posts will be created where they are required.”

The chief minister alleged that some officers stopped the supply of medicines to mohalla clinics while others stopped payments to the Delhi Jal Board and obstructed water supply at some places. He warned that such officials will “bear the consequences of their actions”.

Kejriwal urged the Centre not to interfere with the Delhi government’s work. “A lot of time has already been wasted,” he said. “If you [Bharatiya Janata Party] want to rule Delhi, then first win the hearts of the people of the city. Let us work while we are in power and later, if you win, you can also carry out work.”

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit remarked: “Arrogance has set in as soon as [the Delhi government] got authority. Kejriwal is threatening officers by saying that they will bear the consequences.”

The BJP asked whether the Delhi government will now work with a mindset of vengeance.