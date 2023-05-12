The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted two-week bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, Dawn reported.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be released immediately, two days after he was arrested during a court appearance in Islamabad.

On Thursday, a bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had termed Khan’s arrest unlawful and had directed him to approach the Islamabad High Court on Friday for relief.

The case against the former premier pertains to the acquisition of land for the Al-Qadir Trust, a non-governmental welfare organisation whose trustees are Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Khan has been accused of granting favours to Malik Riaz Hussain, a powerful real estate tycoon, with a university run by the trust outside Islamabad getting land and donations in return.

Khan’s arrest had triggered violent protests in the country. His party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – had urged supporters to take to the streets against the Pakistani military, who the outfit alleged was behind the former prime minister’s arrest. At least 8 persons were killed and 240 persons were injured.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is among the over 100 legal cases that Khan faces in Pakistan. These include cases related to treason, blasphemy, terrorism and inciting violence.

On Friday, Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, had expressed concern that the former prime minister could be arrested in “new cases”, according to Dawn.

“There are two to three people in the incumbent administration who are worried because if Imran Khan is released, their jobs will be in danger,” he alleged.