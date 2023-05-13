Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday conceded defeat in the Assembly elections about five hours into the counting of votes as the Congress continued to maintain a comfortable lead, reported NDTV.

According to the Election Commission data at 3.10 pm, the Congress had won 50 constituencies and was leading in 87 of the 224 Assembly seats in the state. The BJP had won 21 constituencies and was ahead in 42 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) won nine seat and was leading in 11 seats. The majority mark in the Karnataka Assembly is 113.

On Friday afternoon, Bommai told reporters that the BJP has not been able to make a mark in the elections despite a lot of effort put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party workers.

“Once the full results come we will do a detailed analysis,” Bommai said. “...We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections.”

BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi told NDTV that the party either wins or learns but does not lose.

Bommai had earlier said that he was confident of BJP’s victory. He had claimed that the Congress was trying to reach out to other parties because it did not have confidence in its MLAs.

On Saturday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that his party will come to power on its own strength by winning over 120 seats, reported PTI.

He said that the election rallies by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda had no impact on the voters.

“People were also not happy with the saffron party since it did no developmental work,” he said. “People wanted change, and they have given their verdict accordingly.”

The Congress had heavily banked on allegations of corruption against the Bommai-led government during its campaign. It also promised 200 units of free power to household and Rs 2,000 each to women who head families, among other promises.