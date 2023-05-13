Karnataka election results: Congress surges ahead of BJP in early leads
The Congress was leading in 119 seats, the BJP was ahead in 81 and the Janata Dal (Secular) in 21.
- As the counting of the votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, initial trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party trailing the Congress, NDTV reported. As per the latest leads, the Congress was leading in 119 seats, the BJP was ahead in 81 and the Janata Dal (Secular) in 21.
- The polling for 224 seats took place on Wednesday. The majority mark in the Karnataka Assembly is 113. The southern state registered a voter turnout of 73.19% – the highest since 1957. The BJP contested in all 224 constituencies, the Congress in 223, and the JD(S) in 209.
- In the previous Assembly elections held in 2018, the BJP emerged as a single-largest outfit with 104 seats but fell short of the halfway mark of 111 seats. BJP’s BS Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister but resigned before a trust vote on May 23. A coalition government led by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and supported by the Congress then ruled the state for 14 months. In July 2019, the government collapsed after several MLAs from the two coalition parties switched over to the BJP. Yediyurappa then took oath again as the chief minister but resigned on July 26, 2021. BJP’s Bommai has been the chief minister since July 28, 2021.
- The BJP is fighting to retain its only bastion in south India. The Congress is hoping that Karnataka sticks to its tradition since 1985 of voting out the incumbent party in the Assembly polls. The JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, could play a critical role in government formation if neither of the national parties reach the halfway mark on their own. The Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi and Punjab, has also fielded some candidates.
- Of the 12 exit polls, two gave the Congress a majority and one said the BJP would be the single-largest party. The remaining polls predicted an inconclusive verdict, with the Congress leading six and the BJP three in neck-and-neck fight.
- All the three parties have expressed confidence they will form government with absolute majority. BJP leader R Ashoka on Thursday told reporters that the party has a “Plan B” if it does not win the elections. While he did not explain what “Plan B” was, the BJP has in the past been accused of engineering defections from the Congress and the JD(S).
- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that the party is ready to form an alliance with either the BJP or the Congress depending on the one who agrees to meet his conditions.
- During the campaign, the Congress targeted the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in connection with allegations of corruption, particularly claims by contractors in the state that they have to pay bribes in order to get work cleared. It has promised 200 units of free power to household and Rs 2,000 each to women who head families, among other promises. The BJP has attacked the Congress for its promise of stern action against Hindutva group Bajrang Dal and claimed that it constitutes an attack on the Hindu deity Hanuman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several rallies towards the end of the campaign, which the saffron party hopes would be enough for it to pull through.