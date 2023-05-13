Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the election results in Karnataka have shown the country stands for love.

“On one side there was the might of crony capitalists and on the other was the strength of people,” he said. “The latter has triumphed over the former. Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka and we did not fight this battle on hatred…”

मैं कर्नाटक की जनता, कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं और पार्टी के सब नेताओं को बधाई देता हूं। कर्नाटक के चुनाव में एक तरफ क्रोनी कैपिटलिस्ट की ताकत थी, दूसरी तरफ जनता की ताकत थी और जनता ने इन्‍हें हरा द‍िया।



हमने प्‍यार और मोहब्‍बत से यह लड़ाई लड़ी। कर्नाटक की जनता… pic.twitter.com/pYbhxlKrsc — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2023

According to the Election Commission data at 5 pm, the Congress had won 114 constituencies and was leading in 22 of the 224 Assembly seats in the state. The BJP had won 50 constituencies and was ahead in 14 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) won 17 seats and was leading in three seats. The majority mark in the Karnataka Assembly is 113.

Gandhi also told reporters that the Congress’ performance in Karnataka will be repeated in other states. He added that the five promises made by his party in the state would be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting of the Congress government.

The promises included 200 units of free electricity to all households, Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to the woman head of every family, 10 kg food grains of their choice to every member in families below the poverty line, Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders and free travel for women in state-owned buses.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the win was due to the collective efforts of party leaders.

“I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress,” Kharge said, according to ANI. “We will uphold their belief in us…I thank Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi who campaigned even when she wasn’t well.”

Had assured Gandhi family of delivering a win: DK Shivakumar

Congress Karnataka President DK Shivakumar said that he had assured the party’s victory in the elections to the Gandhi family, reported ANI.

“I had promised Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver the state to their fold,” Shivakumar said. “When these BJP people put me in jail, I remember Sonia Gandhi came to meet me there. Such is the faith the party, the Gandhi family and the whole country bestowed on me.”

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in 2019.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters that the results were a “stepping stone” for next year’s Lok Sabha elections, reported ANI.

“I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated,” he said. “I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become the country’s prime minister.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also thanked the people of Karnataka for the party’s victory. “This is a victory for Karnataka giving priority to the idea of progress,” she tweeted. “This is the victory of politics that unites the country.”