At least eight persons, including two police personnel, were injured in Maharashtra’s Akola city on Saturday after clashes broke out between two communities, reported ANI.

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the jurisdictions of four police stations to maintain law and order, reported PTI.

“Violence erupted in the district after a group’s religious sentiments were hurt,” Akola’s Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge told ANI. “There were tensions among the groups and incidents of stone pelting were reported. Vehicles were also damaged and torched at some places.”

The police have detained 26 persons in connection with the violence.

Ghuge said that all those who were injured are out of danger.

Additional Superintendent of Police Monika Raut said that 1,000 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force from the Amravati district have been deployed in Akola, according to PTI.