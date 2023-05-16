The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against three persons including Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, reported ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed, Parveen and her two sons in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005. Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in the presence of police officials on April 15 when they were being taken for a medical check-up to a hospital in Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, the Prayagraj Police issued a notice against Parveen and two aides of Atiq Ahmed named Guddu Muslim and Sabir. The state police had earlier also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information to arrest Parveen. However, she continues to remain at large.

A lookout circular is issued to ensure that an individual who is absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies is not able to leave the country.