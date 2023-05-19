A ten-year-old boy died in Jharkhand’s West Singbhum district on Thursday after an improvised explosive device, or IED, allegedly planted by Maoists exploded, PTI reported, citing the police.

The boy had gone to the Rolabrupi Jengagada forest to pluck kendu leaves when the explosive alleged planted to target security personnel on an anti-Maoist operation exploded on Thursday evening, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police official said, adding that the anti-Maoist operation was still underway.

Officials of the security forces told PTI that the Maoists had planted IEDs to target them as the district police along paramilitary troops have launched an operation in Kolhan area of West Singhbhum district to get hold of top Maoist leader Misir Besra alias Sagar. The security forces have also announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore for information leading to Besra’s arrest.

Five persons, including two elderly women have died in IED explosions in West Singhbhum since January. In November, security forces had detected 120 Improvised Explosive Devices planted by the outlawed group in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, reported PTI.