The Left Democratic Front on Friday criticised the Congress for not inviting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the swearing-in ceremony of its Karnataka chief minister, saying that it reflects the party’s “immature politics and weakness”, PTI reported.

The Congress had won the Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 13 by securing 135 out of the 224 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party managed only 66 seats and lost power.

On Thursday, the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka elected Siddaramaiah as its leader at a meeting in Bengaluru. He will take oath as the next chief minister of the state on May 20 along with his deputy DK Shivakumar.

The Congress has invited several leaders of the Opposition for the event. Among those invited are Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti and Communist Part of India leader D Raja, according to India Today.

On Friday, Left Democratic Front convenor EP Jayarajan said that by not inviting Vijayan, the Congress has proved that it cannot carry out the mission of bringing together the secular democratic forces of the country against the “fascist” politics of the BJP.

“Now, what anti-BJP stand is the Congress party going to adopt in the country?” he asked, according to PTI.

Jayarajan also claimed that the leadership of the Congress has become weak at observing and evaluating the national politics and developments of the country.