The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s plea against a Calcutta High Court order that allowed central agencies to question him in the alleged teacher recruitment scam, reported Live Law.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol listed the appeal for May 26.

On April 13, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to question Banerjee in the case. The Trinamool Congress MP had then moved the Supreme Court saying that the judge had expressed his dislike for him in an interview with ABP Ananda news channel.

On April 17, the Supreme Court had stayed the order. On April 28, it ordered the High Court Chief Justice to reassign the case from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench to some other bench. However, on Thursday, Justice Amrita Sinha of the High Court allowed the two agencies to question Banerjee.

The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress MP had appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation at its Kolkata office on May 20 for questioning.

The Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that in 2019, jobs were given to candidates in return for money instead of candidates who had qualified in the recruitment process. A dozen officials of the state education department, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in the case.