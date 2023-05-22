The Congress on Monday said that a “vast majority” of Opposition parties will soon meet to decide their strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

“We had a detailed discussion about the opposition parties’ meeting,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters. “In one to two days, a final decision will be made about the date and venue of the meeting. Vast majority of parties will attend.”

Following his meeting with the Janata Dal (United) leader, Kharge said that their aim was to strengthen democracy.

“The country will be united now,” Kharge said in a tweet. “The strength of democracy is our message.”

Kumar, along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, had also met with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The two leaders from Bihar had extended their support to the Delhi chief minister in the light of Centre’s move to give the lieutenant governor the final say on posts and transfers of all bureaucrats in the national capital.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had urged Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha to oppose the Centre’s recent ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority, which will administer the transfer and posting of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

The ordinance negates the May 11 Supreme Court verdict stating that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has legislative power over bureaucrats excluding the departments of public order, police and land.