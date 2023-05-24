A man of Indian origin was arrested in Washington on Monday after he crashed a truck into security barriers near the White House, the New York Times reported. After the crash, he took out a Nazi flag from his backpack. He later told the authorities that he wanted to kill the US president and admired Adolf Hitler.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, has said that his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power and be put in charge of the nation”, according to an affidavit filed in a US District Court on Tuesday. When asked how he planned to seize power, Kandula said he would “kill the president if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way”. He had been planning the attack for six months, Kandula told the investigators.

Among other offences, Kandula has been charged with threatening to kill or kidnap or harm a president, vice president or family member, the New York Times reported.

Here are the court doc’s 👉 compiled by @SecretService in this investigation.

19yo Sai Kandula was held w/out bond by a D.C. Superior Court judge today. He’s expected to appear at the federal courthouse tomorrow. No time announced yet. @fox5dc continues to follow developments https://t.co/qLUZvIIo1A pic.twitter.com/FFneR5bQUb — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) May 23, 2023

Kandula, a resident of Missouri, flew in to Washington to Monday evening and rented a truck from near the airport, according to the affidavit. Around 9.35 pm, he drove onto security barriers on a pavement near Lafayette Square, a park in front of the White House. He then put the truck in reverse and drove into the barriers again.

After he was held, Kandula told the security officials that he admired the “great history” of the Nazis and their “authoritarian nature, eugenics and their one world order”. Kandula also said that he looked up to Hitler “because he was a strong leader”, the affidavit stated.

Police have now identified the driver as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo.



A federal official with knowledge of the investigation said that after the crash, police recovered a Nazi flag from the vehicle. https://t.co/Nmpu3kDNjH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 23, 2023

The authorities are expected to press more charges against Kandula and he will likely appear in a federal court on Wednesday.

Also read: Hindutva is increasingly influencing the Hindu diaspora – and extending Indian politics overseas