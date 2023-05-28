Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday morning amid a boycott by Opposition parties.

The prime minister unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. Earlier, Hindu rituals were performed to seek blessings for the new building. The prime minister also felicitated some workers involved in the construction of the structure.

More than 20 Opposition parties boycotted the ceremony, saying that Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building instead of President Draupadi Murmu was “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy”.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said to inaugurate the new Parliament without the Opposition shows that there is no democracy in the country. “It is an incomplete event,” she added.

The Opposition also said that the prime minister inaugurating the building undermines the spirit of inclusion since Murmu is also the first Adivasi president of the country. They have also taken exception to holding the inauguration ceremony on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

#WATCH | PM Modi unveils the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/quaSAS7xq6 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Also read: Modi’s new parliament could see Hindi belt gain, South lose power at the Centre

Earlier on Sunday, Modi installed a sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber of Parliament. A historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, the government has claimed that the sengol had been presented to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by British Viceroy Louis Mountbatten and symbolised the transfer to power from the British government to India.

However, one of the documents in a docket shared with journalists to support the claim was a blog post was based on social media forwards. The blog post, titled “WhatsApp History”, was written by Tamil writer Jeyamohan.

#WATCH | PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Tx8aOEMpYv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The new Parliament building can accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. For a joint sitting of both the Houses, 1,280 MPs can sit in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Constructed by Tata Projects Limited, the new building has a constitution hall, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, among other things.

The earlier Parliament House was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old.

The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023

Also read: New Parliament building seeks to legitimise Hindutva victory over India’s multicultural past