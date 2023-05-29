A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, reported ANI. In a video of the killing, the man – identified as Sahil – is seen stabbing the minor girl several times before bludgeoning her with a stone. Several people can be seen walking past the couple even as Sahil assaults the girl.

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy area, was found lying in the street on Sunday, a police officer told PTI.

“The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday,” the officer said. “On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son but was accosted and stabbed repeatedly.”

Sahil had gone absconding after the murder and was held near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi has been arrested near Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.



(Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/TtGnRAR37B — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Saxena on the incident.

“A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi,” he tweeted. “This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance.”

दिल्ली में खुलेआम एक नाबालिग बच्ची की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी जाती है। ये बेहद दुखद और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। अपराधी बेख़ौफ़ हो गए हैं, पुलिस का कोई डर ही नहीं है।



LG साहब, क़ानून व्यवस्था आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है, कुछ कीजिए। दिल्ली के लोगों की सुरक्षा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है। https://t.co/3i1eLoYYqv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2023

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swami Maliwal has urged the Union government to convene a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and her office to discuss the matter, reported PTI.