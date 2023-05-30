The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged irregularities in the national capital’s now-scrapped liquor policy, reported Live Law.

A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma passed the order, stating that the allegations against him are “very serious”.

He added, “the petitioner being an influential person…having 18 portfolios…the possibility of witnesses being influenced cannot be ruled out.”

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested on February 26 in connection with the state government’s excise policy that came into effect in November 2021.

Under the excise policy, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops. The policy was withdrawn on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended an inquiry alleging irregularities in the policy’s formulation and implementation.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader is being investigated by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The two central agencies have alleged that the excise policy was modified to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

On March 31, Special Judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had denied bail to Sisodia in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, saying he can prima facie be held the “architect of the criminal conspiracy”.

Sisodia had challenged the verdict in the High Court, claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation had no evidence against him and that he was being singled out.

“They say that I [Sisodia] do not cooperate,” Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the Aam Aadmi Party leader, told the High Court. “This can never be the ground to deny me the bail. I am not required to cooperate, confess, or answer questions in the way they want. I am required to answer in the way I want, that is the constitutional guarantee.”

On April 28, Justice Nagpal had denied bail to him in the Enforcement Directorate case as well. The court had noted that the prosecution was able to show “a genuine and prima facie case for Sisodia’s involvement” in the matter. Following this, Sisodia had moved the High Court.

On April 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation had named Sisodia as an accused person in a chargesheet filed in the case for the first time.