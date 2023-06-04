India will reject the Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics of hatred in the upcoming elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in the United States on Saturday, according to The Indian Express.

Gandhi made the statement while addressing a dinner event organised in New York by the Indian Overseas Congress-USA.

The former Wayanad MP said that the Congress showed in Karnataka that it could “decimate” the BJP.

“They had the entire media, they had 10 times the amount of money we had, they had the government, they had the agency,” Gandhi said. “They had everything and then we decimated them.”

The Congress had won the Assembly elections in the southern state on May 13 by securing 135 out of the 224 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was reduced to 66 seats.

Commenting on the Telangana Assembly election, which is likely to be held in January 2024, Gandhi said: “It will be hard to find the BJP in Telangana after this election. It is not just the Congress party that is going to defeat the BJP. It is the people of India, the people of Madhya Pradesh, the people of Telangana, the people of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh who are going to defeat the BJP.”

On June 2, the Congress leader expressed confidence that Opposition leaders would join hands for an “alternative vision” of the country against that of the BJP, according to PTI.

“We get together and normally fight as individual parties, but fight by placing an alternative vision for India on the table,” Gandhi said. “And that is what we are working on. All the opposition parties are in discussion, are in conversation. And I would like to tell you that that discussion is moving forward very effectively.”