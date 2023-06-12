Cyclone Biparjoy, which was earlier predicted to head towards the Pakistan coastline, is now likely to move towards Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat and make landfall on June 15, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The weather department has issued an orange alert, which indicates very heavy rains in the range of 6 centimetres to 20 centimetres of showers.

On Monday, the department categorised Biparjoy as “Extermely Severe Cyclonic Storm”, which is the second-highest cyclone category based on strength. By the time it makes landfall on June 15, the storm will likely lose some of its strength and get downgraded to a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm”.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts of Gujarat by the meteorological department.

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port,Gujarat by noon of 15June. https://t.co/KLRdEFGKQj pic.twitter.com/bxn44UUVhD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2023

The cyclone is expected to destroy thatched houses, damage pucca houses and roads as well as standing crops, plantations and orchards, cause floodings and disrupt trains, electricity services powerlines and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, the weather department warned.

There is also potential threat from flying objects as visibility will be severely low due to salt spray, it said.

The weather department has asked fishermen in the Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts to suspend fishing activities east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea till June 15, northeast Arabian Sea during June 12 to June 15.

On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the state emergency operation center to review the preparedness of coastal districts against possible cyclones.