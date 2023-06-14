The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji in a money laundering case, The Indian Express reported. The minister was held after being interrogated for about 18 hours.

The case pertains to allegations that Senthilbalaji conspired with transport corporation officials to appoint candidates recommended by his aides. The Enforcement Directorate alleged that crores of rupees were taken as bribe from candidates in exchange for jobs.

The alleged irregularities took place between 2014 and 2015 when Senthilbalaji was the state transport minister. He was then a leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in December 2018.

In May, the Supreme Court overturned a Madras High Court decision dismissing summons to Senthilbalaji and others in connection with the case, which was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On June 13, the Enforcement Directorate searched Senthilbalaji’s chamber in the state secretariat, his bungalow in Chennai and other premises linked to him in the cities of Karur and Coimbatore, according to The Hindu.

In the early hours of Wednesday, visuals from ANI showed the minister in tears as Enforcement Directorate officials took him into custody.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination pic.twitter.com/aATSM9DQpu — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

On Wednesday morning, visuals from the agency also showed heavy security deployed at the Karur bus stand after the Enforcement Directorate’s action.

#WATCH | Karur, Tamil Nadu: Heavy security deployment near Karur bus stand after ED has taken Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji into custody pic.twitter.com/M3VL8yb7U9 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Senthilbalaji, after being taken into custody, complained about discomfort in his chest after which he was taken to the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai for a medical examination. He has been admitted there.

Later in the day, the hospital said that the minister underwent a coronary angiogram, which showed that he is suffering from triple vessel disease. He has been advised a coronary artery bypass graft surgery at the earliest, the hospital added.

Several Tamil Nadu ministers, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, M Subramanian, EV Velu and S Regupathy, went to the hospital but were reportedly not allowed to meet Senthilbalaji.

Minister PK Sekar Babu claimed there were indications that he was tortured. He added that there was swelling near Senthilbalaji’s ear and that there were variations in his electrocardiogram, or ECG, readings.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DMK will take legal action against any violations in the minister’s arrest, according to The Indian Express.

Stalin described the Enforcement Directorate’s searches at Senthilbalaji chamber in the state secretariat as an assault on the principle of federalism, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] will learn it the hard way soon,” he said. “The silence of people who are watching the BJP’s cheap acts of vindictive politics should not be underestimated. It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 [national polls] that will sweep BJP away.”

In response, state BJP chief K Annamalai shared a clip of an old speech by Stalin on the allegations against Senthilbalaji, at a time when he was with the AIADMK.

“When he was the transport minister, lakhs of people were defrauded...3 lakh for conductor and 6 lakh for mechanic in cash for job scam,” Stalin could be heard saying. “48 victims have complained on this.”

A gentle reminder to Thiru @mkstalin on what he spoke a few years back about the #CashForJobScam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji.



Are you going to refute this, Thiru @mkstalin?



Why are you playing victim card today? https://t.co/ybFUtqrFov pic.twitter.com/c1YeCyhvFn — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 14, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that Senthilbalaji’s arrest was “nothing but political harassment and vendetta” by the Narendra Modi-led government. “None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves,” he said.