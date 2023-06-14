The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission to deploy central paramilitary forces in the state in view of reports of violence ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls, reported PTI.

Several incidents of violence have been reported during the nomination process for the upcoming polls that began on June 9 and will end on June 15.

On June 11, violence had erupted at Barsul in East Bardhaman district when supporters of the Left parties were attacked, reported The Hindu. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member Soma Das was injured on the head at Minakhan village in North 24 Parganas district. The party office and several motorbikes parked outside were also vandalised.

At Sonamukhi town in Bankura district, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deb Shankar Mandal was attacked while filing nomination papers, and Congress leaders and supporters were targeted at Nakashipara in Nadia district and Uttar Dinajpur district, reported the newspaper on June 11.

On Tuesday, the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnaman and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing a bunch of pleas filed by Opposition leaders, who have alleged that the violent incidents have disrupted the nomination process of its candidates.

At the hearing, the court ordered the deployment of central forces in areas and districts that have been identified as sensitive by the poll body, reported PTI.

“Thereafter, the SEC [State Election Commission] shall review the assessment plan submitted by the state and wherever there is inadequacy of state police force, in all such areas, the SEC [State Election Commission] shall requisition the deployment of paramilitary forces.”

The High Court also asked the poll panel to install CCTV cameras at all polling booths and counting centres, reported The Indian Express.

“In... those polling stations where it is technically not feasible to install CCTV cameras, the entire process — commencing from the filing of the nomination papers till the declaration of the result – has to be videographed,” the High Court said.

However, the High Court refused to consider the plea for extending the time for filing of nominations and left it to the discretion of the poll body, reported PTI.

#WATCH | A clash erupted between two groups of TMC outside the BDO office in Canning over nomination filing for West Bengal panchayat elections, earlier today pic.twitter.com/HK1J2zBLm3 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party, the Opposition in the state, also expressed its concerns about nomination process at an all-party meeting convened by the West Bengal State Election Commission, reported PTI.

“Till Tuesday, in at least in 50 blocks no Opposition candidate could file nomination,” BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya claimed, reported The Indian Express. “Then too the commission failed to assure Opposition leaders that it will give us all possible protection. We have no confidence in the SEC [State Election Commission].”

However, the ruling party in the state has denied the allegations. “We want peaceful elections, but the opposition parties are deliberately flaring up violence in the state,” Senior state minister Aroop Biswas said, reported PTI. “Regarding the deployment of the central forces, it is for the SEC to comment.”

The poll panel had issued orders banning large gatherings near premises of nomination centres on Monday.

However, on Tuesday several vehicles were vandalised and explosives were hurled at the police after clashes broke out between workers of the Indian Secular Front and the Trinamool Congress in South 24 Parganas district, reported The Indian Express. The incident took place near the office of the block development officer at Bhangar.

“Since yesterday, TMC [Trinamool Congress] workers have been making efforts to stop us from filing nominations,” Indian Secular Front’s MLA Naushad Siddiqui from Bhangar alleged reported the newspaper.

However, Saokat Mollah, a Trinamool Congress MLA, denied the allegations saying that the aim of the Indian Secular Front was to disrupt the party’s planned “Nabjoar Yatra” programme, which was scheduled to start from Bhangar.