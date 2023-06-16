A mob on Thursday night torched the home of Union minister RK Ranjan Singh in violence-hit Manipur, NDTV reported.

This was the second time that Singh’s home, located in the Imphal East district, was attacked. A mob largely led by the Meitei community had first attacked his home on May 25. Singh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, also belongs to the Meitei community.

On Thursday night, the minister was not at his home when the attack took place. “I am currently in Kerala for official work,” he said, according to ANI. “Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home.”

#WATCH | Manipur: A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night. https://t.co/zItifvGwoG pic.twitter.com/LWAWiJnRwc — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

A security official at Singh’s home said that there were around 1,200 persons in the mob.

“We couldn’t prevent the incident as the mob was overwhelming and we couldn’t control the situation,” Escort Commander L Dineshwor Singh said, according to NDTV. “They threw petrol bombs coming in from all directions...from the bylane behind the building and from the front entrance, so we simply couldn’t control the mob.”

The attack occurred amid ethnic clashes that have been taking place in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The violence has left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced. Nearly 60,000 are taking shelter in 350 relief camps.

On Friday, Singh said that it was very sad to see what was happening in his home state. “I will still continue to appeal for peace,” he added. “Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman.”

On Wednesday night, unidentified miscreants had set the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen on fire in the Lamphel area of the Imphal West district. No one was present at the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA’s home when it was torched.

On Thursday too, unidentified miscreants set at least two houses on fire in the New Checkon area of Imphal. The area has a mixed population of Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas and others. But, the houses that were set on fire were located in a Kuki settlement.