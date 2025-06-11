The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts between 5 am and 5 pm, NDTV reported.

The separate orders issued by the district magistrates permitted movement of persons outside their homes in daytime provided no activity was carried out to “disrupt the prevailing law and order” in the area.

The orders continued to disallow gatherings of five or more persons and banned the carrying of sticks, stone, firearms and explosive materials in public places.

A curfew was imposed on Saturday night in Bishnupur district, and orders prohibiting five or more persons from gathering were implemented in Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West after a member of armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol was arrested in Imphal West.

Internet services had also been suspended in the five districts located in the state’s Meitei-dominated valley region.

Arambai Tenggol calls off shutdown

The Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday withdrew the 10-day Manipur shutdown it had called to protest the arrest of its leader Asem Kanan Singh, The Hindu reported.

The group decided to suspend the shutdown to “lessen the inconvenience faced by the people across the valley”, The Hindu quoted the group’s Spokesperson Robin Mangang as saying.

A team of the National Investigation Agency and the Manipur Police had on Saturday evening arrested Singh , said to be the “army chief” of the Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal West. Hundreds of residents took to the streets in Imphal West’s Kwakithel area to try to stop the police convoy and snatch him from custody.

The police opened fire to force the mob to disperse.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him for his alleged involvement in criminal activities related to the 2023 Manipur violence, The Hindu reported.

Protesters also burned tyres and blocked roads in parts of the state capital, including the Tiddim road and Uripok areas in Imphal West district, demanding that Singh be immediately released.

On Tuesday, Mangang added that the group will continue with democratic forms of agitation until their leader is released unconditionally.

The police on Monday said that Singh was a head constable when he was terminated from service in March for his alleged involvement in criminal activities including cross-border smuggling of arms .

Manipur has been mired in ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities that have killed at least 260 persons and displaced more than 59,000 persons since May 2023. There were periodic upticks in violence in 2024.