The Thane Police are on the lookout for a Twitter user who shared a post comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with the character of deity Hanuman portrayed in recently released film Adipurush, reported PTI.

On Friday, Twitter user @xavvierrrrrr had posted the photo of Shinde and Hanuman character portrayed by actor Devdatta Nage, saying that he “didn’t know Eknath Shinde was in ‘Adipurush’”. He also tagged Shinde in the tweet.

Please share your contact no via DM. — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 16, 2023

The official handle of the Thane City police replied seeking the Twitter user’s phone number. To this the user asked if there was something wrong. The police then gave their contact details and asked him to call them.

A Thane Police official told PTI that the user did not share his details.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological action film based on the epic Ramayana. The movie start Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Nage and was released on Friday.

Soon after the film was released, it faced criticism for poor visual effects and juvenile dialogues.



“It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment,” Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. “You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of maryada [limit] for quick box office success is unacceptable.”

Also read:

‘Adipurush’ review: Visual effects overwhelm Ramayana adaptation

Hindu Sena moves HC against ‘Adipurush’

Hindutva body Hindu Sena on Friday moved the Delhi High Court against Adipurush seeking that the film is not certified for public exhibition, reported NDTV.

In its petition, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta also demanded removing some “objectionable scene” from the film.

Gupta alleged that the film “hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner”.

The Hindu Sena chief added that he has filed the plea for “the benefit of the public in general who may be incapable of accessing the court themselves because they are not fully/properly equipped, financially as well as legally”.