The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday stated that India hopes those involved in protests against the screening of the Hindi-language film Emergency in theatres of the United Kingdom would be held accountable.

The film, starring actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, is based on the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government in 1975.

Addressing a press briefing, ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had consistently raised concerns with the United Kingdom government about “incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements”.

Jaiswal said that the freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and added that those obstructing the screening of the film should be held accountable. “We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible,” he added.

Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, is the writer and director of the film as well, besides having co-produced it through her company Manikarnika Films.

The film was initially scheduled for release on September 6. However, it was finally released on January 17.

The delay was caused by protests, including by Sikh groups. Petitions were also filed in court claiming that the film contained objectionable portrayal of Sikhs and infringed on the community’s fundamental rights.

Following the release of the film, theatres in Punjab cancelled screenings due to protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh organisations calling for its ban.

In the United Kingdom too, a few British Sikh groups organised demonstrations and disrupted screenings at theatres, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, Bob Blackman, an Opposition Conservative Party member of the UK Parliament, urged Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to intervene after his constituents in north-west London were allegedly threatened by “masked Khalistani terrorists” who disrupted a screening, PTI reported.

Blackman told the House of Commons that such disruptions of the “very controversial” film had taken place in Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines and Manchester.

“The film is very controversial, and I am not commenting on its quality or content,” Blackman said. “But I defend the right of my constituents and other members’ constituents to be able to view it and make a decision on it.”

He added that several in the UK had called the film an “anti-Sikh” one. However, he said that his constituents should be able to judge for themselves and not be “threatened by thugs who want to disrupt democratic opportunities to see public films”.