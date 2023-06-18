A student of Indian origin has been arrested in the United Kingdom for raping a woman when she was in a semi-conscious state, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The accused was identified as 20-year-old Preet Vikal and has been sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders’ institution.

According to the police, the incident took place in Cardiff in June last year when Vikal and the woman had gone out a night out with separate groups of friends.

“The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated,” an unidentified official said, according to NDTV. “ She stepped outside the club and encountered Preet Vikal. The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their groups.”

UK: 20yr old Preet Vikal, Indian student sentenced to 6.9yrs in prison for taking intoxicated girl home, photographing & raping her



CCTV shows Preet carrying the girl to his Cardif student hall. He earlier claimed not guilty, saying girl was a 'willing participant'. Later… pic.twitter.com/F2kf9huYjJ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 17, 2023

A CCTV footage showed Vikal carrying the woman in his arms and later across his shoulders to his residence, where he raped her. He also took a photograph of the woman and sent it to his friends.

“Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual, ” Detective Constable Nick Woodland said. “He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends.”