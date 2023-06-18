A Muslim labourer was assaulted on suspicion of theft by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, NDTV reported on Sunday.

The labourer, identified as Sahil, was tied to a tree, his head partially shaved and was also forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. A video of the incident, which took place on June 13, was widely shared on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari said that the police have arrested two of the three accused, according to India Today.

“Taking cognisance of the video, and on the basis of the complaint received from the family, an FIR [first information report] has been registered against the accused in Kakod Police Station and two accused were arrested,” he said.

Sahil’s father, Shakeel, told the media that his son was on his way home for lunch when the accused caught him. He also alleged that his son was sent to jail after the incident and that the police were threatening him to compromise with those accused.

“No one is hearing our pleas,” he said, according to NDTV. “Police picked up our son and sent him to jail. We named those involved in our complaint. Now we are being asked to strike a compromise. We are being threatened that if we don’t compromise, they will not let us stay here. We want justice.”

Meanwhile, Sahil’s mother, in a complaint to the police, alleged that the accused also took his son’s mobile phone and Rs 1,500, according to India Today.

“They are domineering people, and they continue to threaten us,” she said. “We are poor people, my son is just a painter.”