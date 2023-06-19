Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh spoke to his Mizoram counterpart on Sunday and asked him to ensure security for people of the Meitei community living in the neighbouring state.

In a tweet about his phone call with Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga did not mention if Singh had asked him to take measures for the Kuki community as well.

Manipur is on the boil since May 3 due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The violence has left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced.

About 10,000 members of the Kuki community have taken refuge in Mizoram in the wake of the ethnic clashes, according to The Hindu.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM; regarding the #Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means… pic.twitter.com/9a2fN8wFho — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 18, 2023

On Sunday, Zoramthanga tweeted that his government, residents and non-government organisations are empathetic towards the Meiteis.

“Therefore, for the Meitei who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram,” he wrote. “We shall go on to promote safety and security for them.”

In fresh violence on Sunday night, an Indian Army soldier was injured in gunfighting in the Imphal West district.

𝘼𝙧𝙢𝙮 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩

Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire… pic.twitter.com/KFtF7jWnwu — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 19, 2023

Opposition parties have criticised Modi for being silent over the violence in Manipur. Several Bharatiya Janata Party legislators from Manipur belonging to the Meitei community have also arrived in Delhi in the last few days to meet the prime minister. Chief Minister Singh is expected to come to the national capital this week, according to The Hindu.

On Sunday, members of the Meitei community in Imphal East district boycotted the prime minister’s fortnightly radio show Mann Ki Baat. They gathered at the district’s Singjamei area, broke their radio sets and chanted “Mann ki baat taningdey” (We don’t want to listen to Mann Ki Baat).

Also read:

From mob violence to Manipur: The past decade has weakened the Indian state

The violence in Manipur first broke out after thousands of people participated in a protest march to oppose the demand of the Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category.

The protestors included the Kukis, one of the larger tribal communities in Manipur. For months now, they have been at loggerheads with the state government, and, in particular with the chief minister, who the community claims harbours Meitei “majoritarian” sentiments.

Also read:

Armed gangs and a partisan state: How Manipur slipped into civil war