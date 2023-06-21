The Union government on Tuesday withdrew a draft Bill on the import and export of livestock after criticism, The Indian Express reported.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had introduced the draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, on June 7 and sought public comments and suggestions.

The proposed law allowed the import and export of live animals to other countries. It had also included canines and felines in the list of livestock among others.

Several animal activists and civil society organisations opposed the Bill, saying it promotes animal cruelty.

In a memorandum on Tuesday, the ministry said that it felt more time was needed to understand the proposed draft and allow for further comments or suggestions.

“Representations had been made expressing concerns over the proposed draft,” it said, according to the newspaper. “These involved matters of sensitivity towards and emotions for animal welfare, hence the Bill would need wider consultation.”

On Sunday, animal rights activists and citizens had gathered in Pune to protest against the proposed Bill, reported The Times of India.

Opposing the law, animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi told The Print that import or export of animals as commodities is cruel. “A large number of native animals are being exported to climates that are not conducive to the,” Maulekhi said.

She also said that the import and export of live animals would spoil the native gene pool of the livestock and promote the spread of viruses and other diseases.

“We don’t see any long-term benefit, either economically or environmentally,” Maulekhi added. “Even from an animal welfare point of view, we don’t see any benefit in promoting livestock import and export.”

Many personalities, including actors Kittu Gudwani and Zeenat Aman as well as former cricketer Kapil Dev, spoke against the law.

“These are living animals, they feel pain, and they will be tortured, abused, and abused,” Gudwani said in a video message. “They will be transported and abused. Dogs and cats also. Where is Daya? Where is love and compassion?”

