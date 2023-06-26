Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Sunday, according to PTI.

In the Rudraprayag district, a 50-year-old man named Anil Bisht was killed when his vehicle got trapped under debris following a landslide. In the Purola tehsil of the Uttarkashi district, a 20-year-old man named Abhishek died and three others were injured while working in a field.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked a number of roads in the state, while the water level rose in several rivers, including the Ganga, according to PTI.

Visuals on social media showed traffic disrupted after heavy rain caused a drain to overflow on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route, and water entering homes in Haridwar.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Traffic on Gaurikund-Kedarnath route affected as the drain overflowed due to incessant rainfall.



Visuals from Krishna Nagar (#Haridwar) as water entered into houses



Rani Mazra AWS recorded 128mm Rainfall in just 2hrs 🌧️🌧️#Uttarakhand #Monsoon2023

The India Meteorological Department predicted that the districts of Nainital, Champawat, Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh will receive intense to very intense rainfall on June 27. The weather department also issued a very heavy rainfall alert till June 29 for the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged those visiting Char Dham pilgrimage sites in the state to take precautions while travelling, reported PTI. “I appeal to the devotees that in case the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department,” he said.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit stopped the Kedarnath Yatra at Sonprayag till further orders on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, reported ANI.

The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines of Hindus, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.