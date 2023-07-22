Heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Friday triggered flash floods in the city, PTI reported.

Several areas in the city such as Raijibag, Ganeshnagar, Motibag, Dolatpara, and Damodarkund were inundated, according to The Times of India.

VIDEO | Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat's Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/e8lI5Ucj6i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023

Visuals shared on social media showed water gushing through streets, carrying away vehicles and cattle in its path.

Several parts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra have been receiving heavy rainfall since July 20. At least, seven persons have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region, according to The Indian Express.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the heavy rainfall in the region is likely to continue till July 24.

So many Scary visuals coming from #Junagadh



Looks like some River/Nallah broken the walls?#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Xi5DLBQHSA — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 22, 2023

Junagadh received downpours flooding streets and societies across the city. More than 7 inch rain in less than 5 hours flooded the city. #GujaratMonsoon pic.twitter.com/j1VR9HxGzD — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) July 22, 2023