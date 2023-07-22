Watch: Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods in Gujarat’s Junagadh
Heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Friday triggered flash floods in the city, PTI reported.
Several areas in the city such as Raijibag, Ganeshnagar, Motibag, Dolatpara, and Damodarkund were inundated, according to The Times of India.
Visuals shared on social media showed water gushing through streets, carrying away vehicles and cattle in its path.
Several parts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra have been receiving heavy rainfall since July 20. At least, seven persons have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region, according to The Indian Express.
The India Meteorological Department has said that the heavy rainfall in the region is likely to continue till July 24.