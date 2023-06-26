Twelve persons were killed and seven were injured on Monday after when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a speeding passenger bus near Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district, reported The Hindu.

The head-on collision took place between a private bus carrying people returning from a wedding and an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation bus which was on its way from Gudari in Rayagada district to Bhubaneswar.

Eight persons died on the spot, while passengers in the state road transport corporation suffered minor injuries, The Hindu reported. The injured passengers were admitted to the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for family members of the dead and Rs 30,000 for the injured persons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.