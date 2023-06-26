The Maharashtra Police on Monday said that a first information report has been filed against unidentified persons for allegedly shouting slogans glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a rally addressed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, PTI reported.

But Owaisi, who addressed the rally on Saturday evening in Buldhana district’s Malkapur city, has denied that such slogans were shouted.

He has also threatened to sue television channels for spreading misinformation.

“The police were there at the time,” he added. “You [channels] have been broadcasting lies. How much will you hate Muslims?”

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi angry on the media who aired false news that Aurangzeb slogans were raised in AIMIM's public meeting.#AIMIM #Owaisi pic.twitter.com/wjHv2apqnA — Shaikh Zeeshan (@iamzzeeshan) June 25, 2023

According to PTI, a police official who was present at the rally filed a complaint and the authorities took note of video and audio clips shared on social media. The official claimed that the clips could have caused communal tension in the area.

The unidentified persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (1) B (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or the public tranquility).

When asked about the episode, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was wondering from where these “sons of Aurangzeb” have cropped up suddenly in the state.

“The Muslims of Maharashtra and all of India are not descendants of Aurangzeb,” he added. “It will soon be revealed who are shouting such slogans and at whose behest.”