Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday that the violence in the state appeared to have been planned and hinted at the involvement of external forces in it, ANI reported.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have left over 100 persons dead since May 3. Authorities have moved nearly 50,000 people to safer places.

The violence broke out after thousands of people, mostly Kukis, participated in a protest march to oppose the demand of the majority Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category.

To a question on whether an international organisation could have played a role in the violence, Singh on Saturday said that he could “neither deny nor vehemently affirm” the possibility.

However, he said: “Manipur shares its borders with Myanmar. China is also nearby. As much as 398 km of our borders are porous and unguarded. There are security forces deployed on our frontiers, but even a robust and extensive security deployment can’t cover such a vast area.”

The chief minister said that the violence seemed to have been planned, but the reason behind it was not clear.

#WATCH | When asked if an international organisation could have a role to play, in the violence in his state, Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "...Manipur is a neighbour to Myanmar. There is China nearby. 398 km of our borders are porous, unguarded. There is Indian security force… pic.twitter.com/iVAh17bwQK — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

Singh said that the government has made efforts at all levels to restore peace, according to ANI. “A few hours ago, I spoke with our Kuki brothers and sisters over the telephone that let’s forgive and forget; reconcile and live together like we always have,” he said.

On Friday, reports had suggested that Singh would quit as the chief minister, after which he had even left his residence to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey with a resignation letter. However, protestors gathered outside his home in Imphal and urged him not to resign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader later said on Twitter that he would not quit as the chief minister.

On Saturday, Singh said he had offered to resign as he was “really hurt” by protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV reported.

“In such a crucial time, some started burning the effigies of our leaders,” he said. “I wouldn’t have minded if it was my effigy, they were burning PM Modi’s effigy. What has he done? In some areas, they started attacking the BJP offices.”

Singh said he was surprised by the support he received after he offered to resign.

“I was really surprised that people gathered outside my house,” he said. “I thought everyone had left me. But when I went out and saw the crowd, I thanked God and my people who love me so much. So, I changed my decision.”