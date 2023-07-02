A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead on Saturday and several other members of the party and Opposition outfits were injured in separate incidents of violence in panchayat poll-bound West Bengal, reported PTI.

The polls will be held in a single phase on July 8 and votes will be counted on July 11. With the fresh death, 10 persons have been killed so far in in poll-related violence in the state since the filing of nominations for the rural elections began on June 9, PTI reported, citing police reports.

The Trinamool Congress worker, identified as 52-year-old Jiyarul Molla, was attacked at Phulmalancha area of Basanti town in South 24 Parganas district while he was returning home, PTI reported.

Molla’s daughter Manwara Molla, who is the Trinamool Congress party candidate in Kathalberia gram panchayat seat, alleged that her father had complained to the police about frequent threats from a rival faction of the party that had asked him to quit politics.

“I am a first-time candidate,” Manwara Molla told the news agency. “My candidature is not liked by another local faction in the party. I demand a high-level probe into the incident.”

In another incident, Trinamool Congress candidate from Chaltaberia gram panchayat, Ibrahim Mollah, sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed allegedly by Indian Secular Front activists while he was returning home in South 24 Parganas on Saturday night, reported India Today.

Trinamool Congress party worker Ahidul Mollah, who was accompanying the party candidate at the time, also sustained injuries. Trinamool Congress leader Saokat Molla alleged that Indian Secular Front’s Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique was behind the attack as he wanted to unleash a “reign of terror” in the area, reported PTI.

In another incident on Sunday, at least 10 persons were injured after clashes broke out between supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Secular Front on one side and those of the Trinamool Congress party on the other in West Medinipur district on Sunday, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Krishnapur area of Chandrakona when the Trinamool Congress workers who were putting up party flags faced resistance from Opposition activists.

On June 21, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the West Bengal State Election Commission to requisition over 82,000 personnel from central forces for deployment during panchayat elections.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had challenged the Calcutta High Court order for requisitioning Central forces in the Supreme Court. However, the vacation bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Manoj Misra dismissed the appeals saying that “holding elections cannot be a licence for violence”.