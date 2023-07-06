A look at the top developments from Maharashtra:

Two days before he rebelled and joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar removed his uncle Sharad Pawar from the post of party president and approached the Election Commission staking claim to the party name as well as symbol, PTI reported. Ajit Pawar also made claims to the poll panel that he had been elected president of the Nationalist Congress Party on June 30. On Wednesday, the Election Commission received 40 affidavits, dated June 30, from MPs, MLAs and MLCs expressing support for Ajit Pawar along with an undated resolution unanimously electing him as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, according to PTI. Ajit Pawar’s petition claiming the party symbol was filed under paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order of 1968, which gives the Election Commission authority to decide on matters related to merger or split of a party.

Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil, on the other hand, has filed a caveat with the poll body to hear them first before passing any order, PTI reported. Patil has informed the Election Commission about the disqualification proceedings that have been initiated against nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who were sworn in as ministers on Sunday. The battle between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar to control the 24-year-old political outfit escalated on Wednesday after both the factions convened separate meetings to demonstrate their strength. Reports said that 32 out of the party’s 53 MLAs attended the meeting convened by Ajit Pawar, while 18 MLAs turned up to support Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar, who has taken oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time in less than four years, questioned why Sharad Pawar should continue to lead the party at his age. “You are 83, aren’t you going to stop?” the Baramati MLA asked. Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life.”

He also said he aspired to be the chief minister of Maharashtra one day. “I can see that poverty has increased, there is rising unemployment,” Ajit Pawar said. “We need to address these issues by staying in the government. This cannot be done by staying in the Opposition.” The veteran politician, meanwhile, warned the Ajit Pawar faction that every single ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party has eventually faced “political destruction” and they too would meet the same fate. “To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP’s policy,” Sharad Pawar said. “There are enough examples of this in other states. The Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the RJD [Rashtriya Janata Dal].”

