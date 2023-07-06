Freedom of expression is being misused by anti-India elements in Canada and elsewhere, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday amid a row over a controversial poster released by pro-Khalistani leaders in the North American country.

The poster is an invitation to a rally titled “Khalistan Freedom Rally” scheduled on July 8 in Toronto. Titled “Kill India”, the poster accuses Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General of India in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, of assassinating Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Tuesday, India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay over the poster. A day before, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had urged Western countries not to give space to pro-Khalistan supporters, arguing that it would be bad for the relationship between the nations.

Earlier on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that citizens in the country had the freedom of expression, but that the country would push back against violence and extremism in all its forms, the Hindustan Times.

At a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India condemns the incident and has taken it up the Canadian government,

“We have called on the government of Canada to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of all our diplomatic missions,” Bagchi said. “It is a matter of concern that freedom of speech is once again being misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere.”

Commenting on Trudeau’s remarks, Bagchi said: “The issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism and legitimising terrorism.”

A video shot at a parade in Brampton city of Canada’s Ontario province on June 4 had shown a tableau in which a statue depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was seen in a blood-stained white saree, while turban-clad men point guns at her. India had then accused Canada of favouring Khalistanis and allowing the tableau for vote bank politics.