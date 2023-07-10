Repolling for the panchayat elections began on Monday morning at 696 booths across West Bengal, a day after the polling process was declared void due to allegations of violence and electoral malpractices.

The panchayat elections, which took place on July 8, were marred by widespread violence which had left 15 persons dead. Incidents of destruction of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters were also reported in some areas of the state.

The State Election Commission ordered repolling at 696 booths in 19 districts on the basis of reports of violence and tampering with ballot boxes and ballot papers, PTI reported. The highest number of such booths was in Murshidabad district (175), followed by Malda (109).

Repolling is also being held at 89 booths in Nadia, in Cooch Behar, 46 in North 24 Parganas, 42 in Uttar Dinajpur, 36 in South 24 Parganas, 31 in Purba Medinipur and 29 in Hooghly.

The voting began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm. The results for the panchayat election will be announced on Tuesday.

Tight security arrangements are in place, with four personnel from central security forces deployed at each booth along with the state police.

Visuals by ANI showed voters queuing up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad.

#WATCH | West Bengal panchayat election re-poll | Voters queue up outside the polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School in Murshidabad to cast their votes.



A voter, Anjana Majumdar says, "The first day there were no central forces. There were just three Police personnel.… pic.twitter.com/aPupguHwj3 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

According to the State Election Commission, the final turnout at the panchayat elections held on July 8 was 81%, The Times of India reported. The highest turnout was reported from the Purba Medinipur district (84.7%), followed by Birbhum (83.1%) and Bankura (83%).

Of the 15 persons killed, 10 were Trinamool Congress Party members. One party worker each died from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress and the Indian Secular Front. A supporter of an independent candidate was also among those who died. Political parties, however, claim that the toll could be higher.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the Opposition parties were “marketing” the violence to discredit the polls.

“The Opposition parties are making an effort to paint the entire election process as violent, but the credit for the largely peaceful and fair polls goes to the general public,” Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said. “Most of the deaths reported are of Trinamool workers, so if Trinamool was instigating the violence, why would they target their own workers?”

Also read:

Why are rural elections in West Bengal so violent?