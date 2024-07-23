Weeks after Trinamool Congress MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar were sworn in, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has questioned the legality of the process and asked the leaders to pay a fine of Rs 500 each day they take part in Assembly proceedings, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Sayantika Banerjee won from Baranagar and Sarkar from the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in bye-elections on June 5. However, they were administered oath by Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee a month later on July 5.

The delay was due to an impasse with the governor regarding the swearing-in of the newly-elected MLAs. While Bose had invited the two MLAs to take the oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, they declined and instead asked him to administer the oath to them in the Assembly or authorise Biman Banerjee to do so.

The Assembly speaker had summoned a special session amid the impasse. Hours after the announcement of the session, Bose had authorised Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath to the MLAs.

On Monday, the governor in a letter to the MLAs said that the speaker had “no jurisdiction in the matter” as the “constitutional head of the state designated someone to administer the oath”, according to The Indian Express.

Speaking to the newspaper, Sayantika Banerjee said the letter was shown to the speaker, who said he “will take a decision”.

“We understand we have no problem in attending the session as elected representatives after taking oath in the temple of democracy – the state legislature,” she said.

On a question about the fine imposed by the governor, the MLA told the newspaper: “Why should I [pay]? Have we done anything illegal or improper?”

After the legislators were administered oath by Biman Banerjee, the governor had accused the speaker of “violation of the Constitution”.

“A report is being sent to the Hon’ble President about the Constitutional impropriety of the Speaker in administering the oath of affirmation to the newly-elected MLAs,” read a statement by the Raj Bhavan.

This comes amid tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the state’s Trinamool Congress government. The governor has filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party leaders Kunal Ghosh, Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain.

The case relates to statements made by Mamata Banerjee and the others after sexual harassment allegations were made against Bose in May by a staffer at the Raj Bhavan.

The West Bengal government has also moved the Supreme Court against Bose for withholding his assent to eight bills without any explanation.