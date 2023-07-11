Over 80 persons died across North India in the past three days as heavy rains continued to lash the region for the third day on Monday.

Many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi have received heavy rainfall since July 8. The India Meteorological Department has said that the weather conditions were caused by the interaction of a western disturbance and monsoon winds.

Uttar Pradesh alone reported 42 rain-related deaths in the past three days, The Indian Express reported. Twenty-two of these deaths occurred due to lightning, 14 people died by drowning and six casualties were because of “heavy rainfall”, the newspaper cited information from the state relief commissioner’s office as saying.

Disaster management officials also said that 20 residents have died in Himachal Pradesh, 15 in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Delhi and one each in Rajasthan and Haryana, reported the Hindustan Times. Two persons have also died in Punjab, reported The Indian Express.

The rainfall led to flooding and landslides that washed away homes, roads and bridges in some areas.

Damaged Bhuntar Valley Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after a section was washed away in the swollen Beas river on Monday. (Credit: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, incessant rain triggered landslides and flash floods, leaving homes and other structures damaged, reported NDTV. Some shops and vehicles were also washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba due to the rise in water levels of all major rivers in the state, including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab.

State minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Monday that while 20 people have died in the state, most of them are due to road accidents and not landslides or flash floods.

“Over 1,300 roads, including major national highways, district, and link roads in the state, are affected,” he added. “We are on high alert for the next two day.”

#WATCH | Furiously flowing Beas river engulfs a truck in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh



(Video shot by a local and confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/jkT6B8yzB9 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is also witnessing landslides and flash floods with reports of water levels in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark, according to NDTV.



The weather department has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for Tuesday and spells of heavy rain have been forecast for several days. A red alert requires authorities to take action to tackle an adverse weather-related situation.

The heavy downpour has led to the closing down of 171 roads, including 16 state highways. Schools have been closed till Wednesday in badly-hit districts.

#WATCH | Vikasnagar, Dehradun: Water level in Yamuna River rises due to continuous rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/EAVQ56lWLG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023

Punjab

Two persons have been washed away in flash floods triggered by the heavy downpour in Punjab, reported The Indian Express.

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Singh Randhawa said that the deaths took place due to the as the two youths reportedly ignored the heavy flow of water in the Sutlej river and decided to take bath. Randhawa has urged the residents, especially the youths, to be more careful in the present situation.

In Jalandhar district, a breach in a temporary embankment along Sutlej river led water to gush into the Punjab Police Training Academy on Monday morning. Officials said that around 4-5 feet of river water submerged at least a dozen vehicles.

Water also entered households in nearby areas.

Security officials shift flood-hit residents to a safer place after overflow of the Badi Nadi river following incessant rainfall in Patiala on Monday. (Credit: PTI)

Delhi-NCR

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna river has breached the danger mark and is now hovering at 206.32 meres as of 8 am on Tuesday, reported India Today.

The development came as more rain has been predicted for the entire week in the city. Parts of Delhi and Gurugram are facing waterlogging.

Those living in low-lying areas of the Yamuna floodplains are being evacuated.

Residents wade through a waterlogged area after heavy monsoon rainfall in Gurugram district on Monday. (Credit: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning at several places in the state.

Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in more than 65 districts, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Ayodhya, according to the weather department, reported the Hindustan Times.

It has also issued an orange alert in 12 districts – Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, , Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Barabanki, Pilibhit and Maharajganj. An orange alert indicates very heavy rains in the range of 6 centimetres to 20 centimetres.