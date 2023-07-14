The authorities in Delhi have evacuated 23,692 persons from areas along the Yamuna river amid flooding in several parts of the national capital, ANI reported on Friday.

For the past two days, several areas in Delhi have been flooded due to overflowing water from the Yamuna river. At many places, water gushed into homes as well as commercial establishments and roads were inundated.

At 6 am on Friday, the Yamuna water level decreased to 208.46 metres, but stayed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, the Hindustan Times reported. On Thursday evening, it had reached a record level of 208.66 metres, over a metre above the previous record of 207.49 metres registered in 1978.

Many areas in Delhi, including Rajghat as well as Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das road near the Supreme Court, remained flooded.

VIDEO | Delhi‘s Rajghat remains submerged due to waterlogging triggered by rise in Yamuna water levels. pic.twitter.com/g4mvdTXehZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

#Yamuna flood water reaches close to the Supreme Court due to possible backflow of water from drain.



Some portions of Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das road near Supreme Court flooded@htTweets #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/tHtlkX61Dy — Alok K N Mishra HT (@AlokKNMishra) July 13, 2023

Videos on social media showed the road around the city’s historical Red Fort under water. The monument was closed for the public on Thursday and the order remains in force on Friday.

Other areas from where flooding was reported included Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari and Kingsway Camp.

Many buses and trucks were stranded due to the ban on the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services. The Sarai Kale Khan area witnessed heavy traffic congestion as vehicles were diverted due to waterlogging.

The Delhi government said that 21,092 persons are currently staying in tents and shelters. On Thursday, 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force rescued 1,022 persons, according to ANI.

Disaster management officials rescue flood-affected people from Noida on Thursday. Credit: PTI

The national capital is also facing a drinking water shortage after the Delhi government ordered a 25% water supply cut. This was after three water treatment plants – Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla – were shut because of the rising level of the Yamuna.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens in flood-hit areas not to leave their homes unless necessary. He said that all non-essential government officials are working from home, and private offices have also been advised to allow employees to work from home.

यमुना में जलस्तर बढ़ने के बाद पैदा हुए हालात पर आज DDMA की बैठक हुई।



दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल, कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी को रविवार तक के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है।



सभी non-essential सरकारी दफतरों को work from home से किया जा रहा है। प्राइवेट ऑफ़िस को भी Work from home लागू करने की… pic.twitter.com/kiPVHsyXMW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

On Thursday, Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that “uncontrolled volumes of water” was being released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, which was causing the flooding. He urged the Centre to intervene in the matter.

The barrage has filled up due to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, where there has been large-scale damage to life and property.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi on Saturday. A yellow alert signifies that the authorities need to keep a watch on the evolving situation.

The national capital had received a heavy downpour from July 8 to July 11 but rainfall has decreased since then.