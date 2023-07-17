Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Opposition’s plan to set up a united front was rattling the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to bring “splintered parties” together in order to show numbers. Kharge was referring to the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Delhi on July 18.

“PM [Narendra Modi] had said that ‘main akela kaafi hoon saare Opposition ke liye’ [I’m alone enough for the Opposition] while speaking in Rajya Sabha, then why is he bringing together 30 parties,” Kharge asked. “Who are these 30 parties, what are their names, are they all registered with the Election Commission?”

VIDEO | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar welcomes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge on their arrival in Bengaluru today to attend the mega opposition meeting. pic.twitter.com/YZ7iInGcgk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2023

Kharge comments came hours ahead of the second meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru to plan a joint strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day meeting is likely to be attended by 24 Opposition parties. The issues related to sharing of seats and coordination as well as communication among the parties would be discussed.

The first meeting of the Opposition leaders, from 16 parties, was held in Patna in June.

Leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Dal were present.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives in Bengaluru to attend the mega opposition meeting. pic.twitter.com/GbgnE4v0be — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2023

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Revolutionary Socialist Party, All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are the new parties that will join the second meeting in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi were allies of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party said that its chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule will attend the meeting on the second day in view of the Maharashtra Assembly session, which began on Monday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the meeting of the Opposition parties will be a game changer in Indian politics, PTI reported.

Venugopal said the Opposition parties are united by a common purpose to protect democracy, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of institutions.

“These are all under attack from the BJP government,” he said. “They want to silence the Opposition voice. They are using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation to suppress the voice of Opposition.”