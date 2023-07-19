The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested five men for allegedly planning to carry out “subversive activities” in the city, reported The Hindu.

The suspects, identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid, were caught in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality, reported PTI. The police have also recovered seven pistols, ammunition, a walkie-talkie and other items from the group, Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, reported ANI.

4 walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones and 4 grenades recovered from the 5 suspected terrorists arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB), Karnataka. https://t.co/qqDJb06lOw pic.twitter.com/HTOMHXmkof — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

“CCB [Central Crime Branch] has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bengaluru city,” Dayananda said, reported ANI. “Five accused have been arrested... One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities.”

All five were accused in a murder case in 2018 and were lodged in the city’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with T Nazir, one of prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, Dayananda told reporters on Wednesday.

“It seems Nazir radicalised these individuals, especially the one who is absconding abroad,” he added.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bengaluru, Police Commissioner, B Dayananda on five suspected terrorists arrested by CCB says, "CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bangaluru city. Five accused have been arrested....Seven pistols, many live… pic.twitter.com/nNlBWpIiXK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bassavaraj Bommai claimed that the arrests point towards a “conspiracy of serial blasts” in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

“CCB has done a good job however it is not enough,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. “This has got a very deep conspiracy and we have to go behind that. I think it is a fit case to be handed over to NIA [National Investigation Agency].”