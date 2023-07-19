India was ranked 80th among 199 countries, along with African countries Togo and Senegal, in the Henley Passport Index for 2023, published on Wednesday. India was placed 85th in the previous ranking.

Indians can now go to 57 travel destinations without a pre-departure visa application, according to the report. In the latest rankings, Singapore dislodged Japan from the top spot which it had retained for the last five years.

The annual report is released by citizenship and residence consultancy firm Henley and Partners. The Henley Passport Index measures the strength of all the passports around the world, based on how many destinations can be accessed by the passport-holders of a specific country, without a pre-departure visa application.

The Henley Passport Index compares the passports of 199 countries and their visa access to 227 travel destinations based on data from the International Air Transport Authority.

The passports are given a score of 1 for each travel destination if holders can travel without a visa, or obtain a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authority permit. For all destinations other than these, the passports are given a score of 0.

Among its neighbours, India only lags behind China, which ranks 63rd on the index. Chinese passport holders can travel to 80 destinations without a visa.

Among other neighbours, Pakistan is placed 100th, Bangladesh is on 96th position, Sri Lanka on 95th, Nepal on 98th and Myanmar on 89th. Afghanistan is the lowest-ranked country at the 103rd place.

