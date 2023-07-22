The toll due to a landslide in Irshalwadi village of Maharashtra’s Raigad district rose to 26 on Saturday after four more bodies were recovered from the debris, PTI reported.

The deceased were identified as Mahi Madhu Tirkad (32), Aashi Pandurang (50), Bharati Madhu Bhutabra (18) and Kishan Tirkad (27).

The landslide had hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris.

According to the Raigad district disaster management office, the village has a population of over 220. Of them, at least 85 persons are still missing.

“The village does not have a pucca road,” an unidentified official told PTI. “Earthmovers and excavators could not be easily moved and the rescue operation is being carried out manually.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the site on Thursday, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died.

The Raigad district has been receiving heavy rainfall since Wednesday, creating a flood-like situation in some parts. More than 2,200 people have been evacuated and at least 125 houses have been damaged in different parts of the district.