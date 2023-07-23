Businessman Elon Musk on Sunday said that social media platform Twitter would change its logo to an “X”.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”, the founder of SpaceX said in a tweet on Sunday. In another tweet Musk added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

A few hours later, Musk also tweeted an image of a flickering “X” shared by one of the users. The billionaire confirmed the change during a Twitter Spaces audio chat, saying that “it should have been done a long time ago”.

Musk has introduced number of sweeping changes to Twitter since he bought the company in October last year. The social media platform had done away with the blue tick icons that were a mark of verification of the user’s identity on the platform earlier in April.

The blue tick, which was earlier a mark of authenticity of profiles of celebrities, journalists, other prominent figures, organisations and government bodies, was made available to any user who paid a monthly subscription fee of $8 (over Rs 650).

Twitter Blue subscribers have a maximum tweet length of 10,000 characters that includes options for bold and italic text formatting.

Earlier this month, Musk had announced that Twitter will restrict the number of tweets verified and unverified users could see on the platform per day. In view of these changes, rival technology company Meta launched Threads to attract unhappy Twitter users earlier this month.