A delegation of 21 MPs from the Opposition parties’ Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, reached Imphal on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit of the violence-hit Manipur.

The delegation will make recommendations to the Central government and Parliament to resolve the problems in Manipur, PTI reported.

Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A parties reach Imphal airport.

At a press conference on Friday, Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain said that the MPs from 16 parties will visit violence-hit areas in both the valley and the hills of Manipur. They will also visit two relief camps and meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning.

A delegation of 20 MPs from INDIA alliance parties to visit Manipur on July 29-30.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and the majority Meitei communities since May 3. Widespread incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state. Over 180 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

Opposition parties have held the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Manipur and at the Centre responsible for failing to contain the violence. Their criticism was bolstered after a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked was widely shared on social media on July 19.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the inquiry into the horrific incident, PTI reported.