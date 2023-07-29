The local administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar town on Saturday demolished the homes of two men who have been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, PTI reported.

The accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, had allegedly raped and brutalised the girl after luring her to an isolated area on Thursday. They were arrested a day later and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Sub Divisional Officer Lokesh Dabar said that a notice seeking documents of the land and homes was issued to the families of the accused by the chief municipal officer of Maihar Municipal Council on Friday.

Dabar said that a probe revealed that the homes of both the accused were illegal. He added that while Bhadoliya’s house was constructed on government land used for non-agricultural purpose, Kumar’s was built without permission, reported PTI.

Locals told PTI said that the family members of the accused requested officials to take any step after the probe in the case was completed, but their homes were demolished.

While there is no legal provision to destroy the property of anyone accused of an offence, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state governments have been increasingly resorting to demolishing the properties of accused persons. Most of these drives have been targeted at properties owned by Muslims.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told PTI that details about the injuries sustained by the girls can only be confirmed after a medical report.

“A team of doctors is monitoring her health and if required she can also be shifted to Bhopal or Delhi for further treatment,” he said.

