The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his “brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur”, a delegation of the Opposition alliance, INDIA, told Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday.

The northeastern state has reported widespread ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis since May 3. The toll stands at 181, Reuters reported.

Twenty-one MPs of the INDIA coalition are on a two-day visit to Manipur. On the first day of their visit, the MPs had visited relief camps and met the victims of the violence.

On Sunday, the delegation asked Uikey to apprise the Centre of the “complete breakdown of law and order” in the state and to restore peace and normalcy.

“The failure of both the Central and state governments to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of more than 60,000 people,” it said.

The memorandum also said that the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days establishes, “beyond doubt”, that the state machineries have completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months.

“The condition in the relief camps is pathetic is to say the least,” the Opposition said. “Special care needs to be taken for the kids on a priority basis. Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments.”

The delegation also raised the issue of continued internet ban in Manipur for the last three months, which is aiding to the “unsubstantiated rumours” and “existing mistrust”.

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had lifted the ban on broadband internet services conditionally. However, mobile internet is still banned.

The anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur seem to make absolutely no difference to the Prime Minister. While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking… pic.twitter.com/vE0WkheCet — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 30, 2023

After meeting with Uikey, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that she too expressed grief over the situation in the state, reported ANI.

“She also advised that we all speaking to all the leaders, be it Kuki or Meitei, of all communities and find a path to a solution,” Chowdhury said. “She also advised that an all-party delegation should come to Manipur and speak to leaders of all communities because the atmosphere of mistrust that has been created among the people has to be addressed by everyone together.”

#WATCH | Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a part of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation that is on a visit to Manipur, says, "The key point is that Manipur has been overlooked. As it was overlooked by the State Govt & Central Govt, the situation is worsening. Peace should be restored at… pic.twitter.com/6c6RUtmC0z — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

After visiting the relief camps on Saturday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had said that the BJP government in the Centre should have a discussion on Manipur violence in Parliament. “I think too much delay has happened,” Gogoi said. “The government has to give a roadmap and we all want to listen to the government’s plan and give our suggestions.”

#WATCH | Manipur | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says "We have visited a total of 4 relief camps, 2 in Churachandpur, 1 in Imphal and 1 in Moirang. Everyone wants peace and everyone wants to build their lives. We will meet with our second team and share our experiences and tomorrow we… pic.twitter.com/bc1Crknbyl — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

Since the the Monsoon Session began in Parliament on July 20, the Opposition has been demanding a statement from Modi on the situation in the northeastern state and a discussion in both the Houses.

The government has maintained that it was ready to hold a discussion, but violence in other states should be taken up as well. The prime minister has also refused to relent to the demand of his statement.

On Wednesday, Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The date for discussion and voting on the motion will be decided after holding talks with leaders of all parties, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

